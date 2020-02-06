Le Festival Du Festival, a New Addition to Festival International, Getting Acadiana Ready for the Lineup, Pin and Poster

Carly Viator with Festival International de Louisiane stopped by to chat about a new festival venture. An unveiling party will be held on the February 8th to get the buzz going around Festival International.

From The Event Facebook Page:

LE CARNAVAL DU FESTIVAL

We are mixing things up this year as we host Le Carnaval du Festival, an unveiling party for the 2020 Festival International Lineup, Pin & Poster! Event will be followed by live music coming to us from Haiti!

Join us at The Jefferson Street Pub during the February 8th ArtWalk Lafayette in Downtown Lafayette. Find out WHO is playing this year and WHAT the artwork will look like. Doors open to public at 6:30 / lineup will screen at 7:30!

The vibrant theme of this unique event fuses Louisiana and Haiti’s Carnaval/Mardi Gras cultures to set an international mood. Meet our Official Visual Artist Tommy Hughes in person and be the first to see everything in store for Festival International de Louisiane this year. You can snag your poster and pin early too! There will also be a limited amount of signed posters and the (massive) original artwork will be up for auction!

Stick around after Artwalk for live music by Haitian band Lakou Mizik –– a Festival fan-favorite from the past! Look them up and get ready to groove.

WHEN: Saturday, February 8th / 6:30-8:15 during Artwalk

WHERE: Jefferson Street Pub – 500 Jefferson St.

PRICE: Free Admission to unveiling – $10 cover begins at 8:15 for live music